I ranked all of the McDonald’s celebrity meals and Saweetie’s ‘remixed’ meal was the most creative

My least favorite McDonald’s celebrity collaboration meal was J Balvin’s order. The J Balvin meal. Erin McDowell/Insider/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images When his McDonald’s collaboration was released in October 2020 , it came with a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry. Prices for the meal varied, but those who ordered through the McDonald’s app could get the McFlurry for free. The official collaboration with the reggaeton star is no longer available on the McDonald’s menu, but I ordered each item as it appeared in the original release. I spent $14.27, plus taxes and fees, at my local McDonald’s in Brooklyn, New York.

The J Balvin meal comes with a Big Mac minus the pickles. The J Balvin burger. Erin McDowell/Insider The pickles are usually my favorite part of any McDonald’s burger, so I was interested to see if I would like the Big Mac without them.

The Big Mac admittedly looked naked without its signature pickles. The J Balvin burger. Erin McDowell/Insider Regardless, it still had all the other standard toppings: shredded lettuce, chopped onions, American cheese, and a creamy layer of Big Mac sauce.

The sandwich needed something extra to make this worth ordering again. The J Balvin burger. Erin McDowell/Insider I was a little confused as to why the celebrity meal involved taking something off the burger, rather than adding it. To me, it didn’t seem worth it — I personally love pickles. I would have liked the burger to have added bacon, tomato, or another ingredient to make it slightly more interesting.

J Balvin also eats his fries with ketchup. A fry dipped in McDonald’s ketchup. Erin McDowell/Insider Again, ketchup seemed like a lackluster addition to the meal. In my opinion, ketchup is the baseline for McDonald’s sauces and arguably the least interesting one to choose.

It tasted like a McDonald’s fry and ketchup – nothing more and nothing less. A fry dipped in McDonald’s ketchup. Erin McDowell/Insider It definitely wasn’t bad, but I was left wanting more from this celebrity meal. It was a little boring for my taste. Ketchup is also one of the messiest sauces to choose for a McDonald’s meal. Unlike many of the other sauces that come in small tubs, I had to squeeze individual ketchup packets into the top of my burger tray to eat it.

I did like that J Balvin orders a McFlurry with his meal. An Oreo McFlurry from McDonald’s. Erin McDowell/Insider It balanced out the savory flavors of the other meal items.

However, I don’t know if it would be worth it to order a McFlurry without getting it for free with the meal. An Oreo McFlurry from McDonald’s. Erin McDowell/Insider It would have been cheaper to get a standard drink and be able to do a meal deal, rather than ordering the items individually and adding a McFlurry.

I was really impressed by Travis Scott’s collaboration with McDonald’s. The Travis Scott meal. Erin McDowell/Insider/Jerritt Clark/Getty Images The “Cactus Jack” meal includes a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, plus a medium fry with barbecue sauce, and a Sprite with extra ice. When it was released in September, it cost just $6 and quickly resulted in burger shortages as fans tried to get their hands on it. When I ordered the same items, the meal cost $13.03, plus taxes and fees. This is one meal deal I wish they would bring back at the original price. Quarter Pounder (medium)

The Quarter Pounder came on a fluffy sesame seed bun. The Travis Scott burger. Erin McDowell/Insider I’ve ordered many a Quarter Pounder in my day, but I have never tried it with bacon and lettuce added.

I would definitely order this burger again. The Travis Scott burger. Erin McDowell/Insider The juicy patty was balanced out by the crispy, smoky bacon and fresh lettuce. I also liked the double layers of cheese. To me, this tasted like a real burger, or one I would order in a restaurant. The burger also included the crunchy pickles I missed dearly when I tried the J Balvin meal.

Travis Scott’s meal also comes with barbecue sauce to dip your fries in. A fry dipped in McDonald’s BBQ sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider The entire meal was balanced and made total sense in terms of flavor. The barbecue sauce complemented the smoky flavor of the bacon-topped burger, while the Sprite cut through it all with a tart, refreshing flavor. I really enjoyed this meal and would order it again. However, I wish it was still the original price of $6.

The BTS meal is one of McDonald’s newer celebrity collaborations, so I was excited to try it out. The BTS meal. Erin McDowell/Insider/Michael Kovac/Getty Images The meal officially launched on May 26 and includes a large fry, a 10-piece chicken nugget, a drink of your choice, and two new sauces. BTS said they order a Coke in the promotion for their new meal, so I followed suit. The large size of the meal, which was the only one available on the McDonald’s app when I ordered, cost $12.29 from my local McDonald’s, plus taxes and fees.

The meal comes with a Cajun sauce and sweet chili sauce for the nuggets and fries. The BTS meal. Erin McDowell/Insider The sauces were hand-picked by the members of BTS and inspired by the menu of McDonald’s in South Korea.

The first new sauce I tried was the Cajun sauce. McDonald’s Cajun sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider Judging by the packaging, which had a flame symbol on it, I expected it to be spicy.

The sauce was similar in consistency to a spicy mayo and had a delicious kick. A chicken nugget dipped in McDonald’s Cajun sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider I could taste hot mustard, chili, and peppers.

The sauce perfectly coated the nuggets. A chicken nugget dipped in McDonald’s Cajun sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider I would even go as far as to say that this spicy sauce is the best one I’ve ever tried from a fast-food chain.

I also tried it with the fries and was just as impressed. A fry dipped in McDonald’s Cajun sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider It was slightly tangy, creamy, and had the kick I was looking for.

The other new sauce included in the meal collaboration is a sweet chili sauce. McDonald’s Sweet Chili sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider Judging by the ingredients, I expected a spicy, slightly garlicky sauce. After being blown away by the Cajun sauce, I was interested to see if this one would be just as delicious.

The sweet chili sauce was less spicy right off the bat but had more of a kick in the aftertaste. A chicken nugget dipped in McDonald’s Sweet Chili sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider I thought it paired well with crispy chicken nuggets.

It tasted similar to other sweet chili sauces I’ve tried in the past. A chicken nugget dipped in McDonald’s Sweet Chili sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider It was garlicky, perfectly sweet and sour, and a little spicy.

I thought it worked well with the fries, but I definitely preferred the Cajun sauce with both menu items. A fry dipped in McDonald’s Sweet Chili sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider I washed it all down with a Coke, thoroughly pleased with what I had just eaten.

I enjoyed the BTS meal because it was new and exciting. The BTS meal. Erin McDowell/Insider Unlike the other three meal collaborations, the BTS meal brought something completely new to the table with its two delicious South Korean-inspired sauces. The Travis Scott meal and J Balvin meal — as well as the Saweetie meal — were reworkings of items you can already find on the McDonald’s menu, with a money-saving incentive. However, the BTS meal is truly limited edition — you can’t get these delicious sauces anymore since the collaboration has run its course. In fact, some fans spent upwards of double the regular cost of the meal on resold McDonald’s bags and sauces from eBay.

My favorite meal I tried was Saweetie’s brand new collaboration with McDonald’s. Saweetie McDonald’s meal. Erin McDowell/Insider/Jerritt Clark/Getty Images The meal includes classic items you can already find on the McDonald’s menu: a Big Mac, four-piece chicken nuggets, medium fries, sweet-and-sour sauce, barbecue sauce, and a Sprite. However, the musician has offered up a number of ways to “remix” the meal’s items into something completely new. I ordered the meal from a McDonald’s in Massachusetts and paid $11.39, not including tax. Saweetie Meal (small)

The chain’s sweet-and-sour sauce has been renamed “Saweetie ‘N Sour.” ‘Saweetie N’ Sour’ sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider The sauce itself is exactly the same recipe but includes the “Saweetie ‘N Sour” branding.

Saweetie recommends adding a layer of fries and the sauce to the Big Mac. Saweetie McDonald’s Big Mac. Erin McDowell/Insider This seemed like a super decadent step, but one I had admittedly never thought of trying despite years of taste-testing fast food for a living.

I was shocked by how much I liked Saweetie’s “remix” on the chain’s signature burger. Saweetie McDonald’s Big Mac. Erin McDowell/Insider The sweet-and-sour sauce brought out the tangy notes in the Big Mac, while the fries added a starchy yet crunchy texture to the otherwise one-note burger. I’ve never been a huge fan of the Big Mac — I’ve found it to be pretty bland and bread-heavy — but this hack completely changed my opinion on the menu item.

Saweetie’s meal also comes with four chicken nuggets and fries, which she layers on top of one another and douses in barbecue sauce. Saweetie McDonald’s chicken nuggets and fries. Erin McDowell/Insider I was less impressed by this “remix,” since it really just tasted like chicken nuggets and fries with barbecue sauce. It didn’t taste different or new from what I’ve already tried from the chain.

I also found that the bottom layer of fries was lacking in sauce. Saweetie McDonald’s chicken nuggets and fries. Erin McDowell/Insider These two menu items tasted really good but didn’t bring anything new to the eating experience. Saweetie also recommends putting the chicken nuggets in between a bun with barbecue sauce on top, but I didn’t try this option.

I washed it all down with a medium Sprite, per Saweetie’s recommendation. McDonald’s Sprite. Erin McDowell/Insider It was super refreshing and balanced the rich meal well.