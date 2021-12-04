I tried every kind of fries at In-N-Out, and I’ll only order them ‘animal-style’ in the future

After trying every type of fries at In-N-Out, I ranked them from my least favorite to my favorite. Of all the fries I tried, the cheese fries came in last place. In-N-Out cheese fries. Erin McDowell/Insider The cheese fries cost me $US4.10 ($AU6), excluding tax.

On the order I received, the cheese clung to the top layer of fries in an unappetizing way, at least to me. In-N-Out cheese fries. Erin McDowell/Insider Since the cheese was under-melted, they were easier to eat with my fingers. However, I really wished the cheese had been slightly gooier.

The cheese itself was tasty — it was a tangy, classic American cheese. However, most of the fries didn’t even get a drop of cheese on them. In-N-Out cheese fries. Erin McDowell/Insider While I did enjoy the cheese, I would have much preferred the cheese to actually cover the fries. However, this can probably be chalked up to an error on the day I visited In-N-Out.

The regular fries were a tad underwhelming, in my opinion. In-N-Out regular fries. Erin McDowell/Insider The regular fry cost me only $US2 ($AU3), which I thought was a good deal.

They were crispy but could have used a touch more salt. In-N-Out regular fries. Erin McDowell/Insider The inside was also not fluffy at all, which I thought gave them an odd texture. Overall, I was just slightly underwhelmed by the regular fries — an opinion that I share with other In-N-Out diners.

I much preferred the crispier, well-done fries over the regular fries. In-N-Out well-done fries. Erin McDowell/Insider The fries cost me $US2 ($AU3), meaning there was no extra charge for asking them to stay in the fryer a little longer.

They were well-salted and the extra time in the fryer definitely gave them a better texture. In-N-Out well-done fries. Erin McDowell/Insider Overall, I was impressed by the crispier fries and would order them this way again.

However, the next time I find myself at an In-N-Out, I know I’ll be ordering my fries animal-style. In-N-Out animal-style fries. Erin McDowell/Insider The chain serves its animal-style fries with special sauce, a slice of melted American cheese, and chopped grilled onions. They cost me $US4.10 ($AU6), making them the same price as the cheese fries and more expensive than the regular and crispy fries.

The fries were covered in cheese, which was perfectly melted, and the other toppings. In-N-Out animal-style fries. Erin McDowell/Insider The fries were covered in so much sauce and cheese that I needed to use a fork to eat them. The bottom layer of fries didn’t have a ton of cheese or sauce, but the toppings were more evenly distributed than in the case of the cheese fries.