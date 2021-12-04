I tried every kind of fries at In-N-Out, and I’ll only order them ‘animal-style’ in the future

- I recently went to In-N-Out for the first time and tried every kind of burger.
- I also tried every kind of fries, from the classic fries to the “not-so-secret menu” animal-style fries.
- I was disappointed by the cheese fries but loved the flavor and texture of the animal-style version.
After trying every type of fries at In-N-Out, I ranked them from my least favorite to my favorite. Of all the fries I tried, the cheese fries came in last place.
The cheese fries cost me $US4.10 ($AU6), excluding tax.
On the order I received, the cheese clung to the top layer of fries in an unappetizing way, at least to me.
Since the cheese was under-melted, they were easier to eat with my fingers. However, I really wished the cheese had been slightly gooier.
The cheese itself was tasty — it was a tangy, classic American cheese. However, most of the fries didn’t even get a drop of cheese on them.
While I did enjoy the cheese, I would have much preferred the cheese to actually cover the fries. However, this can probably be chalked up to an error on the day I visited In-N-Out.
The regular fries were a tad underwhelming, in my opinion.
The regular fry cost me only $US2 ($AU3), which I thought was a good deal.
They were crispy but could have used a touch more salt.
The inside was also not fluffy at all, which I thought gave them an odd texture. Overall, I was just slightly underwhelmed by the regular fries — an opinion that I share with other In-N-Out diners.
I much preferred the crispier, well-done fries over the regular fries.
The fries cost me $US2 ($AU3), meaning there was no extra charge for asking them to stay in the fryer a little longer.
They were well-salted and the extra time in the fryer definitely gave them a better texture.
Overall, I was impressed by the crispier fries and would order them this way again.
However, the next time I find myself at an In-N-Out, I know I’ll be ordering my fries animal-style.
The chain serves its animal-style fries with special sauce, a slice of melted American cheese, and chopped grilled onions. They cost me $US4.10 ($AU6), making them the same price as the cheese fries and more expensive than the regular and crispy fries.
The fries were covered in cheese, which was perfectly melted, and the other toppings.
The fries were covered in so much sauce and cheese that I needed to use a fork to eat them. The bottom layer of fries didn’t have a ton of cheese or sauce, but the toppings were more evenly distributed than in the case of the cheese fries.
This will be my go-to fries order in the future — the special sauce and chopped onions added a ton of flavor.
In my opinion, the animal-style fries won by a landslide. I thought they had the best flavor, texture, and were well worth a couple of extra dollars compared to the regular fries.