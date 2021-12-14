Search

Kim Kardashian’s cornbread recipe is topped with honey and a sugar crust — and it will steal the show at Christmas dinner this year

Lauren Edmonds
Lauren Edmonds poses with cornbread made with Kim Kardashian's recipe.
Kim Kardashian’s cornbread is a sugary breath of fresh air compared to the heavy, savory foods served during the holidays. Lauren Edmonds
  • Kim Kardashian previously shared her cornbread recipe using Jiffy Vegetarian Corn Muffin Mix on Snapchat. 
  • Kardashian’s version includes coating the edges with granulated sugar, topping each muffin with a dollop of honey, and adding egg yolk.
  • The added sugar gave the cornbread a subtle, sweet crust that can help cut through savory foods typically served during the holidays. 
Kim Kardashian has been applauded for her homemade soul food, so I decided to put her cornbread recipe to the test this holiday season.
Kim Kardashian wearing a pink body suit during her appearance on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Kim Kardashian has shared different recipes and cooking hacks on her Snapchat. NBC/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian raised eyebrows in 2018 when she cooked an admittedly impressive soul food spread that included homemade fried chicken, Jamaican jerk chicken, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and more. 

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star also shared her cornbread recipe with InStyle, which she upgraded by adding one extra yolk, honey, and a sugar crust for an extra burst of flavor. 

Growing up in the South, there was always a debate around the proper cornbread recipe. Is it legit to add sugar? Should real corn be incorporated into the batter? And is it better for cornbread to bake in a pan, skillet, or as individual muffins? 

As someone with a Southern palate, I knew I needed to try Kardashian’s cornbread recipe to see if it lived up to the hype. 

Kardashian’s cornbread recipe only calls for six ingredients and takes just 20 minutes to make.
Ingredients needed to make Kim Kardashian's cornbread recipe
Kim Kardashian’s cheap and simple recipe only used six ingredients. Lauren Edmonds
To make Kardashian’s recipe, you’ll need: 

  • 1 box of Jiffy Vegetarian Corn Muffin Mix or Marie Callender’s Original Corn Bread Mix.
  • 2 eggs
  • ⅓ cup of milk 
  • 1 tablespoon of honey
  • 1 tablespoon of sugar 
  • Approximately 1 ½  tablespoons of butter to grease the pan

The bulk of Kardashian’s recipe is made by following the instructions listed on the cornbread box. The Jiffy Vegetarian Corn Muffin Mix calls for the oven to be preheated at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The batter bakes for 15 to 20 minutes. 

 

Step one of this easy recipe is to make the Jiffy Vegetarian Corn Muffin Mix as instructed on the box.
Side-by-side photos showing the Vegetarian Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix
Follow the instructions on the Jiffy Corn Muffin Recipe to begin the recipe. Lauren Edmonds
Fortunately, Kardashian’s recipe is one of the easiest I’ve made, and readers who are fans of Jiffy’s Corn Muffin Mix will know exactly what to do.

Per the box instructions, pour the dry batter into a large bowl before stirring in one egg and ⅓ cup of milk. The batter should appear somewhat lumpy once mixed.

Kardashian deviates from the box recipe by adding an extra egg yolk into the Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix.
Lauren Edmonds adding an extra yolk to the recipe.
I used my pig-themed egg separator to add an another yolk to the mixture. Lauren Edmonds
Kardashian’s first upgrade was adding one extra egg yolk into the batter. Although Kardashian didn’t explain the add-on, The Kitchn noted that egg yolks contain fat that can help add a rich flavor and “velvety” texture. 

I used my pig-themed egg separator to isolate the yolk and plopped it into my batter. 

Kardashian used butter to grease the pan.
A muffin pan covered in butter.
Kardashian coated each cup with butter to help grease the pan and ensure the sugar would stick. Lauren Edmonds
While the batter sets, bakers can grab their butter and pivot to prepare the muffin pan. While some people prefer to cook cornbread in a round cake pan, Kardashian relied on a muffin pan with individual cups.

The recipe will yield six muffins, so use butter to grease the cups until it’s coated evenly.

The second big twist is covering each muffin pan cup with granulated sugar.
A muffin pan covered in butter and granulated sugar.
I shook my excess sugar into the trash can to avoid accidental clumps and patches. Lauren Edmonds
Next, sprinkle granulated sugar over the freshly-greased muffin pan so it can coat the sides and bottom. The recipe noted that bakers should use one tablespoon of sugar, but Snapchat videos shared by Kardashian showed her being very generous with her sugar pour. 

I decided to mimic Kardashian’s recipe as close as possible, so I got a bit heavy-handed with my sugar crust.

Try to ensure that the sugar is spread equally and doesn’t clump together. Once done, pour the batter into the pan and fill each muffin cup until they’re about ⅔ full. 

Kardashian squeezes honey on top of each piece of cornbread before putting it in the oven.
Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix topped with dollop of honey.
Place a small dollop of honey atop the cornbread batter. Lauren Edmonds
Kardashian’s final alteration includes a dollop of honey atop each cornbread muffin. The recipe called for one tablespoon of honey, but like the sugar measurements, Kardashian’s Snapchat videos showed her swirling a generous amount on her cornbread batter.
I made the original Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix for a side-by-side comparison with Kardashian’s recipe.
Cornbread batter from Kim Kardashian's recipe.
The batter for Kim Kardashian’s recipe was darker and had a saccharine taste even before baking. Lauren Edmonds
Since I purchased an extra box of Jiffy Vegetarian Corn Muffin Mix, I decided to make a second batch without Kardashian’s add-ins to see how it compared. After following the box instructions and making my batter, I poured it into the remaining muffin cups.
The recipe asked that people bake the cornbread for between 15 to 20 minutes.
Cornbread after baking in the oven for 15 minutes.
Bake the cornbread batter in the oven with the temperature set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Lauren Edmonds
Place your muffin pan in the oven and let it bake for the allotted time.
Overall, I thought Kim Kardashian’s cornbread delivered and was a quick, fun way to upgrade the original recipe.
Lauren Edmonds eating her finished cornbread.
I think Kardashian’s cornbread would be a great side dish to cut through more savory dinner items like meat or gravy. Lauren Edmonds
The second my fingers touched Kardashian’s cornbread, I felt the sticky, sugar crust that had developed nicely along the cornbread’s sides. The top of the cornbread muffin was slightly harder than the batch I made with Jiffy’s original recipe due to the caramelized honey, which made my home smell like a bakery.

Kardashian’s cornbread obviously tasted sweet, but not so much that it resembled a dessert more than a perfect side dish. It’s the kind of cornbread that would cut through heavy, savory foods like barbecue chicken or bitter collard greens to balance out the meal. The texture was fluffy, and my favorite part was the caramelized honey on top. The honey seeped into the batter in some pieces and created a pleasant taste.

More importantly, Kardashian’s recipe was incredibly simple and could be made on a whim with ingredients found in most kitchen cabinets — so no need to rack up an expensive grocery bill! 

In my opinion, Kardashian’s cornbread recipe held its own and would be a great addition to any holiday meal.

