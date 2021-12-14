Kim Kardashian’s cornbread recipe is topped with honey and a sugar crust — and it will steal the show at Christmas dinner this year

- Kim Kardashian previously shared her cornbread recipe using Jiffy Vegetarian Corn Muffin Mix on Snapchat.
- Kardashian’s version includes coating the edges with granulated sugar, topping each muffin with a dollop of honey, and adding egg yolk.
- The added sugar gave the cornbread a subtle, sweet crust that can help cut through savory foods typically served during the holidays.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star also shared her cornbread recipe with InStyle, which she upgraded by adding one extra yolk, honey, and a sugar crust for an extra burst of flavor.
Growing up in the South, there was always a debate around the proper cornbread recipe. Is it legit to add sugar? Should real corn be incorporated into the batter? And is it better for cornbread to bake in a pan, skillet, or as individual muffins?
As someone with a Southern palate, I knew I needed to try Kardashian’s cornbread recipe to see if it lived up to the hype.
- 1 box of Jiffy Vegetarian Corn Muffin Mix or Marie Callender’s Original Corn Bread Mix.
- 2 eggs
- ⅓ cup of milk
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- 1 tablespoon of sugar
- Approximately 1 ½ tablespoons of butter to grease the pan
The bulk of Kardashian’s recipe is made by following the instructions listed on the cornbread box. The Jiffy Vegetarian Corn Muffin Mix calls for the oven to be preheated at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The batter bakes for 15 to 20 minutes.
Per the box instructions, pour the dry batter into a large bowl before stirring in one egg and ⅓ cup of milk. The batter should appear somewhat lumpy once mixed.
I used my pig-themed egg separator to isolate the yolk and plopped it into my batter.
The recipe will yield six muffins, so use butter to grease the cups until it’s coated evenly.
I decided to mimic Kardashian’s recipe as close as possible, so I got a bit heavy-handed with my sugar crust.
Try to ensure that the sugar is spread equally and doesn’t clump together. Once done, pour the batter into the pan and fill each muffin cup until they’re about ⅔ full.
Kardashian’s cornbread obviously tasted sweet, but not so much that it resembled a dessert more than a perfect side dish. It’s the kind of cornbread that would cut through heavy, savory foods like barbecue chicken or bitter collard greens to balance out the meal. The texture was fluffy, and my favorite part was the caramelized honey on top. The honey seeped into the batter in some pieces and created a pleasant taste.
More importantly, Kardashian’s recipe was incredibly simple and could be made on a whim with ingredients found in most kitchen cabinets — so no need to rack up an expensive grocery bill!
In my opinion, Kardashian’s cornbread recipe held its own and would be a great addition to any holiday meal.