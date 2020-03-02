I tried 6 frozen burritos and Amy’s breakfast burrito was easily my favorite

In my opinion, the least impressive burrito I tried was Tina’s bean-and-cheese burrito. Tina’s bean-and-cheese burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider The 4-ounce (113.40g) burrito cost just 50 cents at Big Y, my local grocery store in Massachusetts.

The small tortilla-wrapped burrito was unassuming at first glance. Tina’s bean-and-cheese burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider It was thin and slightly crispy in texture.

It felt light. Tina’s bean-and-cheese burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider Even though the front of the burrito’s packaging only touted two main ingredients, I was expecting it to feel at least a touch more weighty.

Biting in, I tasted practically nothing. Tina’s bean-and-cheese burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider It wasn’t bad, it was just bland. I didn’t get any cheese flavor at all, just a mouthful of refried beans that lacked any flavor. If you’re looking for a frozen burrito loaded with flavor, this one is a miss for me. However, for just two quarters, I don’t know what more I expected.

José Olé’s beef-and-cheese burrito was just average, in my opinion. José Olé’s beef-and-cheese burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider The 5-ounce burrito cost $1.

The small folded burrito took one minute and 45 seconds to heat up in the microwave. José Olé’s beef-and-cheese burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider Its tortilla was on the thinner side and it looked slightly transparent when I retrieved it from the microwave.

The tortilla felt slightly hard and was coated in a light layer of moisture — what I discovered to be oil. José Olé’s beef-and-cheese burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider Biting in, it tasted good but was somewhat mysterious in terms of flavor.

The cheese was perfectly gooey and melted. José Olé’s beef-and-cheese burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider However, the meat, described as “carnitas” on the packaging, was covered in so much sauce it tasted mushy. I could have used more meat, less sauce, and perhaps something to up the “freshness” of the burrito, like pico de gallo or other vegetables. This was your standard frozen burrito — nothing more and nothing less.

Amy’s non-dairy rice-and-beans burrito was a great basic burrito. Amy’s non-dairy rice-and-beans burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider The 6-ounce burrito cost $2.89.

The tortilla was thicker and was much less oily after emerging from the microwave than the José Olé burrito. Amy’s non-dairy rice-and-beans burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider It wasn’t soggy at all and held its contents nicely.

The burrito was about the same size as the José Olé burrito but was heavier. Amy’s non-dairy rice-and-beans burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider It weighed 6 ounces (170.10g) instead of 5 ounces (141.75g).

The beans were flavorful and tasted fresh. Amy’s non-dairy rice-and-beans burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider The burrito wasn’t too saucy, and I could taste all the ingredients. It was filling and satisfying. However, I could have used just a little bit more rice — I felt that the beans almost overpowered it. I also noted that, without cheese, the burrito tasted a touch bland.

Amy’s gluten-free burrito with beans, rice, and cheddar cheese pleasantly surprised me. Amy’s gluten-free burrito with beans, rice, and cheddar cheese. Erin McDowell/Insider The 5.5-ounce burrito cost $3.19.

The gluten-free tortilla was starkly different than the others. Amy’s gluten-free burrito with beans, rice, and cheddar cheese. Erin McDowell/Insider It didn’t have that signature flour tortilla texture, and it felt slightly sticky and wax-like to the touch.

It felt heavy, like the other Amy’s burritos. Amy’s gluten-free burrito with beans, rice, and cheddar cheese. Erin McDowell/Insider I was excited to see if the gluten-free burrito would top the other beans-and-rice burrito from Amy’s.

Shockingly, I thought it tasted more flavorful than the regular beans-and-rice burrito. Amy’s gluten-free burrito with beans, rice, and cheddar cheese. Erin McDowell/Insider The beans were just as tasty, but the addition of cheddar cheese rounded out the burrito. I didn’t mind the gluten-free tortilla at all. Though not as flavorful perhaps as the flour kind, it held its shape perfectly and was just fine in terms of texture.

Amy’s Southwestern burrito was a favorite. Amy’s Southwestern burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider The 5.5-ounce burrito cost $2.89.

This burrito boasted corn, refried beans, and tomatoes as its main fillings. Amy’s Southwestern burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider Out of all the burritos, I wanted to try this one the most, as it had the most main ingredients of what I’d consider a classic burrito.

I was a little confused about why this one weighed slightly less than some of the other Amy’s burritos. Amy’s Southwestern burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider It weighs 5.5 ounces (155.92g) (141.75g) versus 6 ounces (170.10g).

The burrito was overflowing with delicious purée and beans. Amy’s Southwestern burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider It was highly flavorful, albeit a bit messy. As a quick on-the-go meal, this burrito definitely fits the bill with its smoky, Southwestern flavor. However, I wish the individual ingredients had stood out more on their own, rather than culminating in a light red, sauce-like liquid.

Amy’s breakfast burrito was the only breakfast variety I tried. Amy’s breakfast burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider The 6-ounce burrito cost $2.89.

So far, I was impressed with the tortillas used in Amy’s burritos. Amy’s breakfast burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider This one was thick, but it also felt a little dry to me.

This burrito was marketed as “plant-based.” Amy’s breakfast burrito. Erin McDowell/Insider So, despite being a breakfast burrito, no eggs were to be found in this frozen burrito.