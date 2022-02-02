This simple, 5-ingredient cream cheese recipe makes the perfect schmear for add-ins like herbs, fruit, or poppy seeds

Some grocery stores in the US are still facing the effects of the cream cheese shortage that hit New York City last December.

As reported by The New York Times , the supply chain crisis forced some local bagel shop owners to hoard their diminishing stockpiles while others searched across state lines. Shoppers online have complained that some grocery aisles are still empty, including one Twitter user who said their local store hasn’t had cream cheese in three months.

Previously, food reporter Rachel Askinasi and I compared four different cream cheese variations to see how they stacked up against each other. One of my recipes was by Amy Rosen, who shared step-by-step instructions with Bon Appetit.

Rosen’s required a few more steps than the three-ingredient recipe I tried, but it’s perfect for people who want to add their own flair to the recipe.