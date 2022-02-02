This simple, 5-ingredient cream cheese recipe makes the perfect schmear for add-ins like herbs, fruit, or poppy seeds

- In the US, a cream cheese shortage that began in December has continued into 2022.
- Insider’s Lauren Edmonds made a homemade cream cheese recipe with five ingredients.
- This cream cheese recipe is slightly more complex than others she made, but it allows more wiggle room to include extra flavors.
Previously, food reporter Rachel Askinasi and I compared four different cream cheese variations to see how they stacked up against each other. One of my recipes was by Amy Rosen, who shared step-by-step instructions with Bon Appetit.
Rosen’s required a few more steps than the three-ingredient recipe I tried, but it’s perfect for people who want to add their own flair to the recipe.
- 1 cup of heavy cream
- 1 cup of 2% milk
- 1 ¼ cups of 2% plain yogurt
- ½ teaspoon of kosher salt
- 3 tablespoons of white vinegar
Rosen advised avoiding ultra-pasteurized milk or cream since the mixture would not curdle correctly.
This recipe also required a cheesecloth, a fine-mesh sieve, a large bowl, and plastic wrap. Overall, the process took around an hour and 15 minutes to make, not including the time it sat overnight in the refrigerator.
Add in the white vinegar, bring the mixture to a rolling boil for 30 seconds, and then allow the pot to simmer for three minutes on low heat.
Remove the pot from heat and let the mixture cool for one hour.
As I said in my previous story, the word I would use to describe the cream cheese is neutral. The taste is subtle, without any sharp or overbearing flavors lingering on the tongue. The texture, in my opinion, was a bit crumbly and not as smooth as Philadelphia Cream Cheese.
Rosen noted that the recipe could be upgraded to mixed herb cream cheese, veggie cream cheese, and even everything bagel cream cheese.
