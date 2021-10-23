I tasted burritos from 3 iconic Colorado fast-food chains, and the winner was the cheapest and tasted the most complex

At around $US8 ($AU11), Qdoba and Chipotle’s veggie burritos cost about the same, and Illegal Pete’s was the only chain that charged $US2 ($AU3) more for guacamole.

One of Qdoba’s biggest appeals to me is that guacamole doesn’t cost extra on any of their burritos. My total came out to $US8 ($AU11).25 before tax.

At Chipotle, a veggie burrito without meat includes free guacamole and costs $US7.65 ($AU10) before tax, the cheapest of the three burritos.

The veggie burrito at Illegal Pete’s came out to $US10 ($AU13).18 before tax since the guacamole cost an extra $US2 ($AU3).19.