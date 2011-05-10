The Hunch Taste Graph [Infographic]

Here’s a cool infographic about our core technology at Hunch, what we call the “taste graph.”



My favourite stat is that we have greater than 25,000 API clients making more than 400,000 calls per day (many clients seem to be devs building not-yet-release apps).

Upcoming infographic will focus just on API usage and growth. And yes, crazy as it seems, we have Assembly and C code, which was necessary to optimise core inner loops which are extremely computationally intensive.

Click image to enlarge.

Photo: Chris Dixon/Hunch

Read more posts on cdixon.org »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.