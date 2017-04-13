People say they're seeing Tasmanian tigers again

The thylacine, aka Tasmanian tiger, was thought to go extinct in 1936. However, a research team at Australia’s James Cook University has hope that this is not case. They are installing cameras across areas where tigers have supposedly appeared, in hope that they can be seen alive for the first time in over 80 years.

The black-and-white footage shown in this video was provided by Cameron Campbell, founder of Nature Worlds. You can see more footage of the Tasmanian tiger on Campbell’s website.

