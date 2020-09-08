Tasmania's $7.5 million travel voucher scheme closed after registration filled up in 40 minutes

Hobart. Image: Getty

Tasmania’s travel voucher scheme was so popular it sold out in 40 minutes.

The vouchers allow residents to claim back what they spent on accommodation and travel experiences in the state.

More than 21,500 vouchers were issued under the $7.5 million scheme and while the program has since closed, state premier Peter Gutwein is considering the release of a second lot of vouchers.

Tasmania’s travel incentive proved so popular, it sold out in under an hour.

Tourism Tasmania rolled out the ‘Make Yourself At Home’ campaign to call on residents to holiday at home and support the state’s tourism sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the campaign was a travel voucher allowing residents to claim back what they spent on tourism experiences or eligible accommodation during September, October or November.

Residents had to register online to access the vouchers. The program included options such as ‘Single’ vouchers that can be redeemed for up to $150 ($100 for accommodation and $50 for experiences) and ‘Couple’ vouchers, which had a $300 maximum. Users have to redeem the voucher within 30 days of their travel activity.

Airbnb even jumped on to support the travel scheme.

“Airbnb’s Tasmanian host community is collectively the largest accommodation provider in the state and plays a really critical role in the tourism economy,” Airbnb’s Head of Public Policy for Australia, Derek Nolan, said in a statement.

“The overwhelming majority of our hosts are in rural and regional Tasmania, so Airbnb is perfectly placed to encourage people to support their fellow Tasmanians across every corner of the state.”

When the $7.5 million travel scheme was unveiled on Monday it proved incredibly popular among residents and registration was full in 40 minutes, according to the ABC.

Tasmanian Premier and Minister for Tourism, Peter Gutwein, said in a statement more than 21,500 vouchers were issued, the equivalent of around 40,000 nights of accomodation and at least 40,000 experiences.

Plus, approximately 55,000 Tassie residents are set to benefit from the scheme.

“Over 21,500 vouchers were allocated and with the scheme running through school holidays, demand for family packages has been high, with around 8000 family vouchers claimed,” Gutwein said.

However, the ABC report highlighted how some residents found it difficult to access the vouchers when registration opened.

Image: Screenshot, ‘Make Yourself at Home’ campaign

The program has since closed but the premier is looking at opening a second lot of vouchers.

“Due to the extraordinary take-up and demand for vouchers we will monitor the use and redemption of vouchers in coming weeks and are already considering the details of a second tranche,” Gutwein said in a statement.

