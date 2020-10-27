Tasmania plans to open its border to travellers from New South Wales from next week

Hobart. Image: Getty

Tasmania is set to open its border to New South Wales on November 6.

The decision, however, is subject to Public Health advice.

It comes after Tasmania opened its border to other states including Queensland, South Australia and the Northern Territory on Monday October 26.

On Monday October 26, Tasmania opened its borders to Queensland, South Australia, the Australian Capital Territory, Western Australia, Northern Territory and New Zealand, after they were deemed low-risk areas.

People coming from low-risk areas don’t have to quarantine once they enter Tasmania.

Having previously deemed New South Wales as a medium-risk state – meaning travellers have to quarantine – Tasmania is now looking classify its mainland cousin as a low-risk area from November 6, subject to Public Health advice.

“Public Health has been monitoring the small number and nature of cases being recorded in NSW and I can announce that it is our intention to classify NSW as a low risk area and relax our border restrictions with that state from Friday 6th of November,” Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein said in a statement.

If people from New South Wales want to travel to Tassie, they will have to register their details on the state’s e-Travel platform up to three days before arriving in the state.

New South Wales has reported two locally-transmitted coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with 10 cases among international travellers in hotel quarantine.

NSW has reported two new cases of locally transmitted COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. Ten cases were also reported in overseas travellers in hotel quarantine, bringing the total number of cases in NSW to 4,209. pic.twitter.com/xF6jByNgiZ — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) October 26, 2020

Victoria is still considered a high-risk area and residents have to gain approval before entering the state.

“At this stage, we continue to monitor the situation in Victoria, with the aim of easing our border restrictions by the 1st December,” Gutwein added. “But as I’ve always said, we will be responsive to the evolving situation based on public health advice.”

Tasmania’s border announcement comes on the heels of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews easing restrictions in Melbourne.

As the state recorded zero new cases, Andrews announced that from midnight on Tuesday, restaurants, cafes and pubs will be allowed to reopen – with up to 20 seated patrons indoors and a maximum of 50 socially distanced patrons outdoors.

Also able to open their doors are beauty and tattoo shops, provided that masks are worn.

“Now is the time to congratulate every single Victorian for staying the course,” Andrews said. “Now is the time to thank every single Victorian family for being guided by the data, the science and the doctors.”

