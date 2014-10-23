Tasmania Is One Of The Best Regions In The World To Explore In 2015 And Here Are The Incredible Photos That Prove It

Lonely Planet has named Tasmania as one of the world’s top 10 best regions to explore in 2015.

Lonely Planet says the island offers something “deliciously different” with its remarkable scenery, distinctive culture and rich history.

Australia’s southernmost state is known for its farmland, heritage estates, premium cool-climate wines and some of the best mountain biking in the world.

The landscape can at times be confronting and wild, however, its unashamedly Australian in its density and diversity.

Tasmania has a wonderful arts culture, stunning waterways and plenty of native wildlife, both flora and fauna.

Here are Lonely Planet’s 10 best regions to explore in 2015.

Gallipoli, Turkey Rocky Mountain National Park, USA Toledo, Belize Tasmania, Australia Arctic Norway, Norway Khumbu, Nepal The Copper Canyon, Mexico Flores, Indonesia Atacama Desert, Chile Macau, China

Here are some incredible photos of the great southern island which show just how spectacular it is.

It's got spectacular views. Looking down on Hobart from atop Mt Wellington. Image: Tourism Tasmania & Garry Moore The architecture is a bit special. Kings Bridge in the riverside town of Launceston. Image: Tourism Tasmania & Sean Fennessy There are plenty of places to get a little adventurous. Lake St. Clair provides an attractive setting for water-based activities. Image: Tourism Tasmania & Garry Moore The island wineries produce a good drop. Ninth Island vineyard is situated on the picturesque Tamar River. Image: Tourism Tasmania & Don Fuchs It's just the place for a romantic getaway. The Bay of Fires has ignited many a romantic holiday. Image: Tourism Tasmania & Sean Fennessy There are a bunch of trails to explore. Russell Falls is located in the stunning Mt Field National Park. Image: Tourism Tasmania & Stuart Crossett You can have the beach all to yourself. Wineglass Bay stuns with crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches. Image: Tourism Tasmania & Garry Moore It's got some fascinating creatures. The iconic Tasmanian Devil. Image: Tourism Tasmania & John J Kamma There's a strong convict past to learn about. Richmond Bridge is a lasting symbol of Tasmania's convict heritage. Image: Tourism Tasmania & Garry Moore It's wild, beautiful and unpredictable. Cradle Mountain is the epitome of Tasmanian wilderness. Image: Tourism Tasmania & John J Kamma

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.