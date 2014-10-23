Tasmania Is One Of The Best Regions In The World To Explore In 2015 And Here Are The Incredible Photos That Prove It

Lonely Planet has named Tasmania as one of the world’s top 10 best regions to explore in 2015.
Lonely Planet says the island offers something “deliciously different” with its remarkable scenery, distinctive culture and rich history.
Australia’s southernmost state is known for its farmland, heritage estates, premium cool-climate wines and some of the best mountain biking in the world.
The landscape can at times be confronting and wild, however, its unashamedly Australian in its density and diversity.
Tasmania has a wonderful arts culture, stunning waterways and plenty of native wildlife, both flora and fauna.
Here are Lonely Planet’s 10 best regions to explore in 2015.
- Gallipoli, Turkey
- Rocky Mountain National Park, USA
- Toledo, Belize
- Tasmania, Australia
- Arctic Norway, Norway
- Khumbu, Nepal
- The Copper Canyon, Mexico
- Flores, Indonesia
- Atacama Desert, Chile
- Macau, China
Here are some incredible photos of the great southern island which show just how spectacular it is.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.