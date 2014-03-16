Tasmania Elects First Liberal Premier In 16 Years, SA Remains Undecided

Newly elected Will Hodgman. Photo: Facebook/ Will Hodgman

The Liberal Party has won power in Tasmania’s state election for the first time in 16 years.

Will Hodgman has led the party to victory at his second attempt, with voters rejecting a divided Labor after a period of a power-sharing government with the Greens.

Hodgman promised a packed tally room to use the “strong, stable, certain majority government” to lift Tasmania’s economy and to ensure the state was no longer seen as “second best”.

The Liberal Party won at least 14 of the 25 seats in the House of Assembly, while Labor was likely to win seven seats and the Greens four.

Ousted premier Lara Giddings conceded defeat and admitted the Labor campaign was dogged by dissent within the party.

“We do have to accept that after 16 years in government Tasmanians have voted for a change and I have … congratulated Will Hodgman,” Giddings said.

Meanwhile, the South Australian state election still remains undecided, with a final result unlikely for days.

The state’s voters failed to elect a majority government yesterday and now both Premier Jay Weatherill of the Labor Party and Opposition Leader Steven Marshall will seek the support of independents to secure power.

With 70% of the votes counted the Liberal Party is one seat short of a majority to win what would be the first Liberal victory in South Australia in 12 years.

A result is unlikely to be known until later this week.

The SMH and The Australian have more.

