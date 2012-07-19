TaskRabbit Rolls Out The Worst Recruiting Video Since That Deliberately Awful One From Twitter

Don’t touch me.

TaskRabbit has dogs, people. So you should totally work there!That’s the argument advanced in an Office Space-meets-François-Truffaut-meets-high-school-film-class number called “Four Bathrooms.”



We are reminded of Twitter’s “The Future Is You” video. Except that over-the-top number highlighted that company’s wry, self-mocking culture—if you can’t laugh at yourself, don’t work at Twitter.

We’re not sure what the San Francisco startup, which pairs up people who need jobs done with people who bid on the work, is trying to point out about itself here. We are unaware of any startup, for example, which lacks an amply stocked snack room or free T-shirts.

We fully sympathize with the dog.

And, heck, with TaskRabbit. While the rest of the country struggles with unemployment, the market for elite Web talent in San Francisco remains ferociously competitive. Anything’s worth trying.

And here’s that awful, awful, awful Twitter video:

