TaskRabbit founder steps down from CEO spot again, ex-Googler takes over

TaskRabbit New CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot with TaskRabbit founder Leah Busque.

TaskRabbit’s founder Leah Busque is stepping down from her role as CEO, according to reports in Fortune and Re/code.

COO Stacy Brown-Philpot is taking over the position and Busque will become executive chairman.

TaskRabbit, founded in 2008 as one of the first so-called “on-demand” startups, lets people hire temporary workers, nicknamed “rabbits,” for chores like moving furniture or house cleaning.

This is the second time Busque has stepped down as CEO. She also took a 9-month break in 2011 and 2012 to concentrate more on product.

Brown-Philpot joined TaskRabbit three years ago after leading global consumer operations at Google. After eight months studying startups as an entrepreneur-in-residence at Google Ventures, she joined TaskRabbit in 2013 to push its business forward — which included some necessary steps like layoffs.

It’s a hard job in an environment that has not been friendly to on-demand startups, but Brown-Philpot told Re/code that the company will reach profitability in 2016.

