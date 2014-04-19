TaskRabbit Will Let You Spend Half An Hour With A Bunny Today

Seems like Uber started a (dangerously cute) trend last fall when it celebrated National Cat day by delivering people kittens to cuddle with for 15 minutes.

Today, in honour of Easter, TaskRabbit is bringing San Franciscans half-hour snuggle sessions with bunnies.

Rabbit visits, which can be arranged on TaskRabbit’s app until 3 p.m. today, cost $US15, but all the money will be donated to the San Francisco SPCA.

Seems like startups are catching on that cute animals are a big draw for new customers. After Uber’s kittens, black car service Gett let users ride around with a monkey. We’re waiting for someone to surprise us on National Puppy Day …

TaskRabbit is calling its service “Hoppy (Half) Hour” — let’s hope it doesn’t face the same shortage as Uber did.

