Newly released documents reveal more personal details about the San Bernardino shooters

House Judiciary Committee The photo of Tashfeen Malik included in her visa application.

A House committee has released the visa-application form for Tashfeen Malik, the woman who authorities say, along with her husband, killed 14 people in a shooting spree at a community center in San Bernardino, California.

The document released by the House Judiciary Committee is 21 pages long and includes a photo of Malik along with the paperwork filled out by her and her then-fiancé, Syed Rizwan Farook.

Malik, who was born in Pakistan and lived in Saudi Arabia for part of her life, moved to the US after meeting Farook first online and then in person when he travelled to Mecca for a religious pilgrimage in 2013. Farook was born in the US.

Malik was allowed to enter the US on a K-1 “fiance” visa. That program is now under more scrutiny, with the US government considering stronger screening measures for applicants. The House Judiciary Committee is investigating the issuance of Malik’s visa by Homeland Security officials.

Her application lists addresses in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, including in Punjab province and Riyadh, where Malik has lived in the past five years.

Farook also wrote the following “intention to marry” statement as part of Malik’s visa application. In the statement, which was signed on January 20, 2014, Farook he and his wife “intend to marry within the first month of her arriving in the US.”

A stamp on the document shows that Malik was admitted into the US on July 27, 2014.

Malik and Farook had both reportedly been radicalized before they met.

FBI Director James Comey said at a Senate hearing earlier this month that they discussed jihad and martyrdom before they discussed Malik coming to the US to marry Farook.

And a friend of Farook, who has since been arrested, allegedly told authorities after the attacks that he was planning other attacks with Farook in 2011 and 2012.

Malik also reportedly posted a message on Facebook pledging allegiance to the leader of the terrorist group ISIS (also known as the Islamic State, ISIL, and Daesh) while the San Bernardino attack was ongoing. She and Farook died in a shootout with police later that day.

Here’s the full visa application:

Tashfeen Malik Visa Application

