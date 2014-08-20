Shares Of The Company That Makes Wearable Police Cameras Go Bonkers Again

TASER International TASER’s AXON body mounted camera, which analysts think will be in demand after the events in Ferguson.

Shares of TASER International rallied for the third straight day on Tuesday, climbing 9% as Ferguson, Missouri officials announced they would raise funds to secure dash and vest cams for Ferguson police officers.

TASER International makes wearable police cameras, and in the last five trading days, the stock has gained 30%.

A Bloomberg report last Friday quoted an analyst who said that shares of TASER were trading higher on speculation that more officers will be wearing cameras, saying the advance is, “directly related to what’s happening in Missouri.”

On Monday, TASER shares gained 5%, which followed a more than 9% gain on Friday.

Tuesday’s advances comes after an announcement by Ferguson officials, posted by The Wire, comes after another tough night in Ferguson on Monday, which saw police fire several rounds of tear gas and stun grenades into a crowed of protestors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.