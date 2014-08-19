Taser Shares Are Going Nuts, And Analysts Are Pointing To Ferguson

Myles Udland
TASER CameraTASER InternationalTASER’s AXON body mounted camera, which analysts think will be in demand after the events in Ferguson.

Shares of Taser International were up more than 8% on Monday as traders continue to bet that the unfolding events in Ferguson will increase demand for their police wearable cameras.

On Friday, shares of the company gained nearly 10%, and in the last five trading session, the stock has gained more than 21%.

In a Bloomberg report on Friday, Brian Ruttenbur, an analyst at CRT Capital, was quoted as saying, “The stock is running on more speculation that police officers may be wearing [TASER’s cameras.] It’s directly related to what’s happening in Missouri.”

Over the weekend, the National Guard was called into Ferguson as protests following the shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown flared.

On August 12, TASER announced that the Fresno Police Department ordered 100 of the company’s AXON body-worn video cameras, and TASER announced that in the second quarter of this year, sales of its AXON body cameras totaled $US2.83 million.

The recent rally in shares of TASER came after what had been a rough year for the stock, which was down more than 24% year-to-date through July 31.

This chart from Yahoo Finance shows the rise in TASER shares over the last five trading days.

TASR chart August 18Yahoo Finance

