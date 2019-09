TASER International Inc., maker of fine stun gun products and defence systems, killed it on its Q4 earnings today.

Taser reports Q4 EPS 7c vs. consensus of 2c and revenue $34.5M vs. a consensus of $31.13M. As a result, shares are up $0.57 or 8.66% at $7.15 a share.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.