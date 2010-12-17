Tarvaris Jackson's Consecutive Starts Streak Ends At 1

Photo: AP

ProFootballTalk says that Tarvaris Jackson, the Lou Gehrig to Brett Favre’s Wally Pipp, will be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.Just last week, Jackson replaced Brett Favre as he ended his 17-year-long consecutive games streak.



Now the speculation will reignite about Favre playing again (numb hand and all), only this time as a backup.

Their other options are 2010 draft pick Joe Webb and (the more likely option) veteran Patrick Ramsey who signed with the team yesterday.

Not the worst thing to happen to Minnesota this week >

