Tarvaris Jackson Scored Free Condoms For Being Sacked 5 Times by the Niners

NuVo contacted us to say that they do sell condoms to all of the QB’s that were sacked the most last week, not just Jackson.



Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson was sacked five times by the 49ers defence in Seattle’s 33-17 loss to San Francisco. Clearly Jackson could benefit from a some extra protection, but I doubt this was the kind he was thinking of.

As a reward for being on the receiving end of the highest number of sacks during Week 1, Jackson was the lucky recipient of a box of NuVo condoms, as part of their “extra protection” program. Apparently this will be a weekly thing, as NuVo plans on continuing to send the QB with the most sacks every week a box of their prophylactics.

Says the company…

All NFL quarterbacks should know that if your team can’t keep you safe, The NuVo Protection Plan can always lend a helping hand. NuVo Condoms offers the best protection in town!

Tarvaris wasn’t the only pivot to be sacked five times during the NFL’s first week of play (Kyle Orton, Matt Ryan and Jay Cutler were the others), but he was the only one on the receiving end of a package of NuVo condoms. Not sure if this says more about Jackson’s sexual prowess, or Cutler and Orton’s lack thereof (Ryan is married, and presumably has little use for a box of rubbers).

Either way, expect the Seattle QB to be donning one of these NuVo jimmy caps when he faces the Steelers this Sunday. Extra protection against a daunting pass rush and scary STDs is always a good idea.

