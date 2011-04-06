Director Tarsem Singh Talks Snow White And Julia Roberts

Director Tarsem Singh revealed Julia Roberts put her trust in his work for Snow WhiteThe big news over the weekend was the casting of Lily Collins in The Brothers Grimm: Snow White. Director Tarsem Singh discussed the casting move at WonderCon, where he said the decision hinged on a unique physical trait of Lily Collins.



“Her eyebrows. I just saw her eyebrows and I said, ‘That’s Snow White!'”

The director also talked about the unique decision to cast the Queen (Julia Roberts) and the Prince (Armie Hammer) before deciding on Snow White.

“I kind of went the other way around, as opposed to… usually it’s Snow White, then the dwarves, then the prince, then the queen. But I had to turn it around the other way — the queen first, then the prince, because the prince goes both ways in this film. He’s pulled towards the queen and he’s pulled towards Snow White, and then Snow White. So if Snow White is going to be very young, let’s say, the queen would have to be younger, too, or the prince would have to fall in between… so I went the other way.”

Tarsem Singh went onto discuss the visual aesthetic of his Snow White adventure, which will feature drab buildings off-set by colourful costumes.

“If you looked at Gaudi’s architecture, based in England, done like a turn-of-the-century Russian film, done by an Indian guy. It’s kind of, like, very monochromatic – everything is in snow, but the costumes are very colourful, and so it’s like, no colour and a lot of colour.”

He also specifically addressed the costume of Julia Roberts‘ Evil Queen character, revealing that the actress has put her trust in the director.

“Usually for me I never know how actors give you all the trust, because the stuff that I make people wear can not look ridiculous, it looks ridiculous. I end up pushing it so much that if you don’t trust that in the end you won’t be left completely hammy… it’s amazing to get her trust. She just said, ‘No – I want to make a movie with you and in your style.’ So, for me, we threw everything out there and we’ll just see how much is palatable.”

The Brothers Grimm: Snow White comes to theatres in 2012 and stars Julia Roberts, Armie Hammer, Lily Collins. The film is directed by Tarsem Singh.

