TARP Watchdog: Don't Be Fooled By The Calm, Banks Will Be Rocked By 2011's $300 Billion Commercial Real Estate Time Bomb

Today’s latest report from the Congressional Oversight Panel makes it very clear that while things may feel relative lty stable right now on the commercial real estate front, the real bomb hits in 2011. Banks could lose $200 – $300 billion, and ‘every American’ could be affected:



The full force of the commercial real estate problem will be felt over the next three years and beyond, according to the panel’s February assessment, which means it starts to get worse starting today.

Cop 021110 Report



