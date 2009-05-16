TARP Investor Denies Calling Program A "Sham"

We’re still trying to get to the bottom of this one… this morning we linked to an article in UK paper The Telegraph, written by the aggressive reporter Ambrose-Evans Pritchard, which claimed that TARP investor Mark Patterson called the program a “sham” and a ripoff to taxpayers, even though his own firm had taken advantage of the program.



Now the paper has taken the article down at the behest of Patterson’s attorney, who claims the reporting was not factual. We went back and forth with the lawyer, who was a little evasive with the real story, though he sent us the following statement. Ok, so Patterson claims he didn’t call the TARP a “sham”. But what did he say? That’s what we’re trying to figure out

Richard Fletcher Ltr 5-15-09



