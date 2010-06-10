TARP Investigators Draw Out The AIG Death Spiral

The Congressional Oversight Panel tasked with investigating the bailouts has released a long, scathing report on the bailout of AIG, which we’re still reading over.



In it, the bailout is called “poisonous” for the distorting effects the bailout had on the market, and the establishment of derivatives as instruments with de facto government backing.

The full report also includes this nifty AIG death spiral.

Photo: Congressional Oversight Panel

