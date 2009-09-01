Tarot Card Reading 60% Off

Here’s the latest datapoint in our ongoing series of “unusual professions experiencing massive deflation.” First we had the prostitute who provided her services for a $30 box of chips. Then yesterday we saw the hit man who charged just $200. And now, it appears the Tarot Card readers have slashed their prices 60%. Flickr user Matt Lehrer notes that underneath the $2, it says $5. (We still think the service might be priced too, but we’re not sure.)

