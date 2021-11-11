This smart backpack made from recycled water bottles works with Apple’s ‘Find My’ tracking tech to keep you from losing it

A smart backpack made by Targus can connect to your iPhone so you can easily track it down.

Tracking technology that uses Apple’s crowdsourced “Find My” technology is built into the bag.

The backpack is an honoree at a design and engineering competition.

Targus, a computer accessories company, designed a smart backpack that connects to your iPhone and allows you to track the backpack and items inside it by using Apple’s Find My technology.

The backpack – called the Cypress EcoSmart with Find My Technology – will be available starting next spring. It can fit laptops up to 16 inches, and is made using recycled material, including water bottles. The company’s design was also an honoree at a design and engineering competition, the CES 2022 Innovation Awards.

“We have combined the latest Apple technology with a smart, carefully designed backpack that meets the needs of today’s mobile and eco-conscious consumers for superior comfort, convenience, and functionality – whether at home, in the office, or on the go,” Scott Elrich, Targus’ director of global product management, said in a press release.

Third-party products like Targus’ backpack can integrate with Apple’s Find My network, which allows users to pinpoint the location of their belonging and is made up of hundreds of millions of Apple devices using Bluetooth to detect the missing device nearby, according to Apple.

“The entire process is end-to-end encrypted and anonymous, so no one else, not even Apple or the third-party manufacturer, can view a device’s location or information,” Apple’s website said.

Any third-party products using Find My technology have to adhere to Apple’s privacy policy, according to the company.

Pricing and a release date for the backpack have yet to be announced.