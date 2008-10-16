TargetSpot Becomes King Of Internet Radio Ads With Acquisition

There’s only room for so many ad networks in the still fledgling Internet radio space, so this makes sense to us. NY-based Web radio ad network TargetSpot acquired rival firm Ronning Lipset Radio, bringing TargetSpot’s reach to over 1000 stations. That’s up from 600 the last time we checked in on TargetSpot in July, securing TargetSpot’s place as the largest online radio ad network.



No terms were disclosed, but we know there’ll will be no layoffs, with Eric Ronning and Andy Lipset coming aboard as co-Presidents, Sales.

