TargetSpot Announces Six New Partners

TargetSpot, the New York-based Internet radio advertising network, has signed partnerships with six new companies today.

The new partners include NextMedia, which owns 42 radio stations, and Delmarva Broadcasting, which owns 11 stations. In addition to these traditional radio companies, the company also said it is working with Facebook app inTune.fm.

TargetSpot, which brokers ads for streaming Web radio sites, has deals with the owners of more than 500 stations, including radio bigwigs CBS and Entercom Communications Corp.

