TargetSpot Adds Nine New Ad Partners

announced nine new Internet radio groups signed on to its streaming media ad network, bringing its total coverage to over 600 stations nationwide. The year-old New York-based firm already works with powerhouses including CBSRadio, Entercom Communications Corp, and Nassau Broadcasting.



