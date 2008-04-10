TargetSpot Adds 8 New 'casters

TargetSpot, the NY-based startup that places ads on Internet radio sites, just added more stations and programming to its 600-station arsenal. Among the new offerings the 1-year old company landed: Newscorp radio syndicate FoxNews Radio, and The Stephanie Miller Show, a political webcast featured on 49 stations across the country. TargetSpot raised an $8.6 million Series B round last month.



