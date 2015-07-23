This shirt from Target is causing an uproar

Target This shirt is sparking debate across the Internet.

Target is under fire for a women’s t-shirt.

The short-sleeved, black top has the word “Trophy” emblazoned on the chest, and the phrase “Trophy Wife” is included in the product description on the company’s website.

This shirt, which is still for sale on Target’s website, retails for $US12.99, while the plus-size option retails for $US14.99.

The product is causing an uproar on social media with many users expressing rage that Target would use the term.

One woman was so bothered by the shirt that she created a petition on Change.org calling on the retailer to stop selling the “Trophy” shirt.

“The word trophy should not refer to any person, man or woman, because we are not THINGS — we are human beings. Labelling any person as a ‘Trophy’ is demeaning their humanity and objectifying them as a tangible object that can be bought, used, and disposed of,” the petition reads.

The petition is being widely circulating across the web, and it’s already been signed by 11,396 supporters. The goal is 15,000 supporters.

The petition will likely reach its target considering how fast the number of supporters is growing.

Twitter and Facebook are populated with users cricitizing the retailer.

Hey @target I’m in the men’s section and don’t see a Trophy shirt here why is that

— Amanda Nelson (@ImAmandaNelson) July 18, 2015

The fact @Target has a a bridal shirt that says “Trophy” on it AND in the juniors section sickens me. How can that seem like a good idea?

— Katie (@comicsansislife) June 7, 2015

For a company that promotes equal rights, you would expect @Target to refuse to sell a shirt that says “trophy” to young women.

— Sarah Grace -/ (@MeetingSarah) May 25, 2015

Target’s new ‘trophy wife’ shirt. One day I hope they make a ‘don’t need a man to know i’m important’ shirt. pic.twitter.com/KoUH5zhX7S

— Jenn Bates (@KWCHJenn) July 22, 2015

Many users are also suggesting the issue is being inflated, and those that are offended are simply looking for something to be be bothered about.

@ckbarrett @Target @TargetStyle I actually like the t-shirt. Personally I don’t feel insulted. I actually feel empowered. I am my own trophy

— janet morales (@janetmorales) July 22, 2015

So now Target is sexist for selling a TROPHY t-shirt? If you don’t like it, don’t buy it! Don’t shop there!!! But don’t force your views

— Efren Navarro (@EfrenNavarro8) July 22, 2015

Besides, there are things 1,000 times worse going on in the world than @Target making a shirt with “Trophy” on it. Focus on real issues.

— Kasey Roberts (@kayrawb) July 22, 2015

Hey @Target, I❤️the trophy shirt & if I was planning my wedding right now I’d buy one! Don’t let the politically correct police get to you!

— KT Underwood (@KTANNETTEEE) July 22, 2015

A look into Target’s history shows this incident isn’t the first time the retailer has been in the spotlight for controversial merchandise involving stereotypes of women.

In early June, a Target customer called out the retailer for having two different signs above an aisle, “Building Sets” and “Girls’ Building Sets”.

Target representative Molly Snyder sent the following statement to Business Insider on the “Trophy” shirt:

“It is never our intention to offend anyone and we always appreciate receiving feedback from our guests. The shirt you’re describing is part of a collection of engagement and wedding shirts that are available in our women’s and plus size departments. The collection also included shirts that say ‘Team Bride,’ ‘Mrs.’ and ‘Bride.’ These shirts are intended as a fun wink and we have received an overwhelmingly positive response from our guests.”

The representative also confirmed it is continuing the sales of this collection.

