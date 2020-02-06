Target's new premium luggage line is the latest sign that private-label brands are a secret weapon for the retail giant

Courtesy of Target Open Story launches in stores on February 9 and online on February 13.

Target is rolling out a new luggage brand called Open Story later this month.

Open Story offers luggage products with a price range of $US19.99 to $US179.99.

Target’s new launch is the latest indication that the retailer is sticking with its longtime strategy of providing shoppers with private labels.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Target wheeled out Open Story, its new private-label luggage brand, on Wednesday. The retailer described the new line as “premium luggage made for travel lovers by travel lovers,” in a statement announcing the brand’s launch on its website.

This new brand rollout is just the latest example of Target’s private brands taking centre stage. By offering shoppers select private-label launches and exclusive collaborations with top designer brands, Target has established an aspirational reputation and courted high-earning shoppers. Foot-traffic tracker Placer.ai published a report in September 2019 finding that Target attracts more wealthy customers than its biggest rival. In a direct comparison with Walmart, the analytics company found that Target attracted 17.9% more shoppers earning over $US100,000 a year between January and July 2019.

When it launches in stores on February 9 and online on February 13, Open Story will feature around 40 items targeted to different types of travellers, including business trippers, road trip-takers, and globe-trotting adventurers, according to Target’s website. The brand’s price point will range from $US19.99 to $US179.99. According to Target’s website, the launch collection will include limited-edition colours until October 2020.

Courtesy of Target A product from Target’s Open Story line.

Open Story is just the latest private-label brand billed as an affordable premium option to hit Target’s shelves. Stephanie Lundquist, Target’s executive vice president of food and beverage, told the audience at grocery conference Groceryshop in September that her company envisioned food brand Good and Gather becoming the chain’s “biggest owned brand.”

Launched on September 15, the label caters to health-conscious shoppers, cutting out artificial flavours, sweeteners, synthetic colours, and high-fructose corn syrup. Other owned brands focus more on affordability. In October 2018, Target introduced Smartly, its budget line of consumer staples like paper towels, hand soaps, and paper plates.

Target’s website said it currently boasts 41 owned brands, including lines focusing on apparel, home goods, and food.

“Differentiating with owned brands and a curated selection of national brand products is core to our strategy, and what guests expect from Target,” the retailer’s website said.

As for Open Story, Target’s senior vice president and chief design officer Julie Guggemos said that her company’s latest brand will offer travellers “a high-quality assortment at Target-only prices” and allow the retailer to “fill a white space within the category.”

“Open Story truly represents the magic of Tar-zhay and the power of our owned brands, and we hope all of our guests will love using these items during the busy spring travel season and for years to come,” Guggemos said in a statement released on Target’s website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.