Target.com Crashes With The Launch Of Its Missoni Line

Photo: Target

Today marks the launch of Missoni for Target.Though the retailer has partnered with a number of high-end designers in the past (Alexander McQueen, Zac Posen), it hasn’t seen demand quite like this before.



Last Thursday, every item was picked over at a pop-up store in New York that previewed the collection, which is available in stores starting today until Oct. 22. This morning, Target.com crashed because of the overwhelming demand for Missoni clothes.

The luxury Italian label is offering items upwards of $600 for Target, but most run around $40.

