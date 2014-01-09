Target Employee Helps Cops Catch A Customer Who Allegedly Kidnapped A 7-Year-Old Girl

A Target employee gave police crucial information that led cops directly to a guy who allegedly kidnapped a 7-year-old girl in Antioch, Calif., ABC 7 reports.

That employee, Roxanna Ramirez, noticed that the kidnapping suspect was behaving bizarrely when he was shopping at Target. The little girl wasn’t with him, but he was acting so strangely that Ramirez took down his licence plate number as he was leaving.

“He was just fidgeting around. I wasn’t getting a good vibe off of him,” she told the station.

Later that night, her friend read her an AMBER alert for a 7-year-old girl who had been reportedly abducted by an armed man who followed her family home from Walmart. Ramirez noticed the description of the car was the same as the one she’d seen the odd man driving.

She gave police his licence plate number, which turned out to be the crucial information they needed to find the kidnapping suspect, 43-year-old David Douglas.

“As I stood in the foyer of the Police Department with a few of our amazing officers, I had the pleasure of telling the parents their daughter was safe and the suspect was in custody,” Antioch Police Chief Allan Cantando said, according to SF Gate. “It was an emotional moment for all of us.”

