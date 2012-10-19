Target CMO Says He'll Use Anywhere From 2 To 50 Ad Agencies -Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Target

While celebrating Target’s 50th birthday, and his own six-month anniversary at the company, CMO Jeff Jones explained why having a roster of many agencies works for the retailer. Jones said that given Target’s diverse offerings, it should work with various shops that have specific specialties and “sweet spots.” Jones continued, “I’m not willing to commit to two agencies or four or 50. We want to have flexibility.” Pfizer decided to consolidate its global advertising creative with WPP, Omnicon, and Publicis. The process isn’t expected to end until late 2013 or early 2014. Its U.S. budget alone is $2 billion.



DDB NY teamed with Carat to create an anti-bullying campaign for the Ad Council that shows a less Hollywood version of what mean girls are actually like.

After a review, Wendy’s chose WPP’s VML to do its digital duties.

Madison Avenue is embracing the negative trajectory of this campaign season by creating polarising, election-themed ads.

Deutsch LA has a new ad out for its California Milk campaign. Click here to watch the happy cows in action.

Sveta Doucet is the new chief strategy officer at M&C Saatchi. She previously worked at Profero, Kirshenbaum Bond + Partners, and Taxi.

Former Clickable and Syncapse VP of sales, Brian Tucker, has been named VP of national sales at Genesis Media. Gensis is a video ad solutions startup that is based in New York.

