Target will now give you store credit for used clothes

Target is now giving customers store credit for their used clothing.

The company has partnered with ThredUp, an online consignment store, to start accepting “high-quality, children’s or women’s clothing, bags, and shoes” in return for store gift cards, KARE 11 reports.

The items can be dropped off at select Target stores, or shipped via FedEx or UPS. The retailer will pay for the shipping, according to ThredUp’s website.

Target plans to give customers store gift cards for items that are accepted. Unwanted items will be “recycled responsibly,” unless a customer asks for the items to be returned to them, according to the company.

ThredUp accepts about half of all items that are donated, KARE 11 points out.

So how much store credit can customers earn?

That depends.

There’s no minimum amount that will be paid to people who donate their used stuff, so there’s always a potential to earn nothing.

Items that are listed for under $US60 will be paid for upfront, while those that are listed for more than $US60 will be listed as consignment — meaning the payout will come once the item is sold.

Customers will get an email with information about which items have been accepted within 25 days of donating the items. They will also get their Target gift cards via email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.