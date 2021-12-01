I compared Target’s and Walmart’s Hanukkah sections, and Walmart’s quirky items are perfect for Hanukkah parties

My first stop for Hanukkah shopping was Target in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Target in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Talia Lakritz/Insider I went shopping the night before Hanukkah, which was the Saturday night following Black Friday, so the parking lot was full of shoppers.

The Target had a giant holiday section with aisles of seasonal items, but I didn’t see any Hanukkah supplies there. Target’s holiday section. Talia Lakritz/Insider The first Target employee I asked about Hanukkah items recommended checking out the holiday section, but it was entirely Christmas-themed.

Another Target employee suggested trying a different holiday display near the household essentials, but there was no sign of Hanukkah there, either. A holiday display at Target. Talia Lakritz/Insider There were more generic holiday items like scented candles and red pillows, but no menorahs or dreidels.

Finally, a third Target employee looked up where to find the Hanukkah shelves and located them tucked away at the end of an aisle. Target’s Hanukkah section. Talia Lakritz/Insider At this particular store, the menorahs and candles were located between the arts and crafts and party supplies. It’s possible that other Targets have Hanukkah items for sale near the rest of the seasonal displays.

They had a plethora of gold menorahs retailing for $US15 ($AU21), as well as candles. Menorahs for sale at Target. Talia Lakritz/Insider There were also larger, silver menorahs for $US25 ($AU35).

The Hanukkah section featured a dreidel game set for $US5 ($AU7). A dreidel game kit. Talia Lakritz/Insider “Dreidel” is Yiddish for “spinning top.” It has four sides with a different Hebrew letter on each one. Players start with a supply of coins, chocolate or otherwise, and take turns spinning. Depending on which letter the top lands on, they put a coin in the middle, skip their turn, win half of the coins, or take home the entire pot.

Target also had chocolate coins known as Hanukkah gelt. Hanukkah gelt. Talia Lakritz/Insider A bag of chocolate coins cost $US1 ($AU1).

They even had a “Mitzvah Moose,” a blue stuffed animal with light-up candles on its antlers. A ‘Mitzvah Moose.’ Talia Lakritz/Insider The “Mitzvah Moose” cost $US24.99 ($AU35).

While Target had all of the Hanukkah essentials, I found the Hanukkah shelves to be pretty sparse. Hanukkah mugs. Talia Lakritz/Insider To me, the Hanukkah section seemed more like an afterthought, with a narrow selection of mostly basic items.

Next, I drove a little further down the road to Walmart. Walmart in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Talia Lakritz/Insider Even thought it was Saturday night, Walmart was also packed with Black Friday shoppers.

There were a few Hanukkah-themed items scattered around the store, but a Walmart employee promptly directed me to the Hanukkah shelves amid the seasonal products. Hanukkah socks at Walmart. Talia Lakritz/Insider These Hanukkah socks, located near the checkout aisles, cost $US1 ($AU1).

Walmart’s Hanukkah section was also small, but it appeared to be better stocked than the one at the Target I had visited. Walmart’s Hanukkah section. Talia Lakritz/Insider Target’s shelves had lots of empty space compared to Walmart’s shelves bursting with blue and silver.

Walmart’s silver menorahs appeared to be inspired by tree trunks. A silver menorah at Walmart. Talia Lakritz/Insider The menorahs cost $US14.98 ($AU21) each, about the same as menorahs at Target.

Walmart also had a portable electric menorah for those who might be traveling during the holiday. A portable menorah. Talia Lakritz/Insider The Go Menorah cost $US12.98 ($AU18).

Hanukkah-themed stemless glasses, which were actually plastic, retailed for $US1 ($AU1).97. A plastic ‘Happy Hanukkah’ cup. Talia Lakritz/Insider I personally liked the colorful designs of Walmart’s Hanukkah glasses better than Target’s plain mugs.

Walmart’s Hanukkah section had tons of holiday decor, which I didn’t find at the Target I visited. Hanukkah decor. Talia Lakritz/Insider A hanging sign read “Light it up!” “Eight night,” and “Eight lights.” Target does sell Hanukkah-themed decor on its website, but, according to the information there, most of the items are not available in stores.

This 6-foot (1.83m) Hanukkah banner cost $US4.97 ($AU7). Hanukkah decor. Talia Lakritz/Insider The banner featured burlap panels decorated with Jewish stars and menorahs.

Some of the Hanukkah decorations veered into Christmas territory, like ceramic light-up Hanukkah trees and Hanukkah gnomes reminiscent of Santa Claus. A blue and white Hanukkah tree. Talia Lakritz/Insider The light-up Hanukkah tree cost $US25 ($AU35), and the gnome retails for $US7.97 ($AU11).

Walmart didn’t stock dreidels or gelt, but I appreciated its vibrant Hanukkah aisle. A blue and silver wreath in Walmart’s Hanukkah section. Talia Lakritz/Insider There was nothing Hanukkah-specific about this blue and silver wreath (somehow, blue and silver have become Hanukkah colors the way red and green are Christmas colors), but it did feel festive.