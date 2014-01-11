TARGET: DATA ON UP TO 70 MILLION INDIVIDUALS MAY HAVE BEEN STOLEN

Target is out with an update on its big data breach from before the holidays, and it turns out that much more customer information was compromised than the company originally thought.

Target initially said 40 million customers’ credit and debit card data was stolen, but now that number has risen to 70 million.

The company also announced that it’s not just credit and debit card information that was stolen, but customers’ names, mailing addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses as well.

The breach affects customers who shopped at Target in the U.S. between Nov. 27 and Dec.15.

Stolen card information includes customers’ names, card numbers, PIN data, and three-digit security codes.

Sales have fallen at Target since the company announced the data breach.

Target is now offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to its customers. Details about how to enroll will be forthcoming.

The full press release is below.

————————————–

Target today announced updates on its continuing investigation into the recent data breach and its expected fourth quarter financial performance. As part of Target’s ongoing forensic investigation, it has been determined that certain guest information — separate from the payment card data previously disclosed — was taken during the data breach.

This theft is not a new breach, but was uncovered as part of the ongoing investigation. At this time, the investigation has determined that the stolen information includes names, mailing addresses, phone numbers or email addresses for up to 70 million individuals.

Much of this data is partial in nature, but in cases where Target has an email address, the Company will attempt to contact affected guests. This communication will be informational, including tips to guard against consumer scams. Target will not ask those guests to provide any personal information as part of that communication. In addition, guests can find the tips on our website.

“I know that it is frustrating for our guests to learn that this information was taken and we are truly sorry they are having to endure this,” said Gregg Steinhafel, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Target. “I also want our guests to know that understanding and sharing the facts related to this incident is important to me and the entire Target team.”

Guests will have zero liability for the cost of any fraudulent charges arising from the breach. To provide further peace of mind, Target is offering one year of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection to all guests who shopped our U.S. stores. Guests will have three months to enroll in the program. Additional details will be shared next week. To learn more, please go to target.com/databreach.

