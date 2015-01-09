Target Customers Are Furious That Plus Sizes For Its Latest Designer Collaboration Won't Be Sold In Stores

Target in the US is under fire after revealing that plus sizes of its highly-anticipated Lilly Pulitzer clothing line will not be available in stores.

Plus-sizes will only be available for purchase online, the company announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

@FatGirl_fashion Thanks for your interest in the Lilly Pulitzer for Target line. The plus sized collection will be available online only.

— AskTarget (@AskTarget) January 7, 2015

The news ignited a backlash online.

@AskTarget @FatGirl_fashion @styleit It’s like Target is dating a fat girl but won’t take her out in public..that’s how I feel right now

— grownandcurvywoman (@grownandcurvywo) January 7, 2015

@grownandcurvywo @AskTarget @FatGirl_fashion they’re really saying we only want 40% of customers to be seen in store.

— Sarah Conley (@styleit) January 7, 2015

I’m excited about the offering but I’m really sad that we won’t be getting the shopping experience.

— Jeniese Hosey (@Jeniese) January 7, 2015

With almost 2,000 stores Target can’t have some plus size clothes in there somewhere? I don’t know.I just don’t buy it. #lillyfortarget

— Farrah Estrella (@Farrah256) January 8, 2015

Welp… I guess I won’t be camping out outside for my shot at the Lily Pulitzer collection.

— Jeniese Hosey (@Jeniese) January 7, 2015

The Southern preppy brand, which is known for its bright, pastel patterns, only carries sizes up to 14 in women’s clothing. But the brand will be offering plus sizes for the Target collaboration.

The collection will include over 250 pieces of clothing, accessories, beauty items, and home decor, ranging in price from $US2 to $US150.

The designer’s regular prices range from $US100 to $US300.

Customers applauded Target’s inclusion of plus sizes for the collaboration, before learning that the largest sizes would only be sold online.

We reached out to Target for comment and will update when we hear back.

*Target in the US is a separate company to Target in Australia, to which this story has no relevance.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.