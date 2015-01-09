Target Customers Are Furious That Plus Sizes For Its Latest Designer Collaboration Won't Be Sold In Stores

Hayley Peterson
Lilly PulitzerLilly Pulitzer

Target in the US is under fire after revealing that plus sizes of its highly-anticipated Lilly Pulitzer clothing line will not be available in stores. 

Plus-sizes will only be available for purchase online, the company announced in a tweet on Wednesday. 

The news ignited a backlash online.

The Southern preppy brand, which is known for its bright, pastel patterns, only carries sizes up to 14 in women’s clothing. But the brand will be offering plus sizes for the Target collaboration.

The collection will include over 250 pieces of clothing, accessories, beauty items, and home decor, ranging in price from $US2 to $US150.

The designer’s regular prices range from $US100 to $US300. 

Customers applauded Target’s inclusion of plus sizes for the collaboration, before learning that the largest sizes would only be sold online.

We reached out to Target for comment and will update when we hear back. 

*Target in the US is a separate company to Target in Australia, to which this story has no relevance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.