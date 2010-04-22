Target To Begin Selling The Kindle On April 25

Target will begin selling the Kindle, Amazon’s e-reader, in stores starting April 25, MarketWatch reports.



In early April, Engadget obtained a picture of a Target inventory handheld listing Amazon’s Kindle.

This is a change of strategy for Amazon, which has been the exclusive retailer of its e-book reader since it launched in 2007.

It’s probably a response to the fact that other e-readers can be bought at Best Buy and Costco.

(There’s also a popular tablet computer from Apple that consumers can purchase at Apple stores.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.