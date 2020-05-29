Target is closing 24 stores in Minnesota 'until further notice' amid looting and protests following the death of George Floyd

Star Tribune via Getty Images A looter made off with Target Merchandise, and a mannequin, Wednesday night.

Target is closing 24 stores in Minnesota “until further notice” amid protests against the death of George Floyd.

Photos and videos showed people looting Target stores in Minneapolis-St.Paul on Wednesday and Thursday.

“At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice,” Target said in a statement. “Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”

Target is closing 24 stores in the Minneapolis-St.Paul area, amid protests against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community,” the Minneapolis-based retailer said in a statement on Thursday.

Target is closing 10 locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as 14 more in the surrounding region, including suburbs such as Eden Prairie, Shoreview, and Apple Valley.

Star Tribune via Getty Images A view outside a Target store on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Wednesday evening, photos and videos showed people hauling goods like televisions, vacuum cleaners, and lamps out of a Target store in Minneapolis on Lake Street. People smashed the store’s windows and doors and destroyed displays and shelves.

St. Paul police told local news that 50 to 60 people attempted to steal items from a Midway Target on Thursday. Crowds gathered outside the Target, chanting “I can’t breathe,” according to Kare 11.

The 24 Targets’ that will be closed until further notice are:

North St. Paul: 2199 Hwy 36 E, North Saint Paul

2199 Hwy 36 E, North Saint Paul West St. Paul: 1750 Robert St S, West St Paul

1750 Robert St S, West St Paul East St. Paul: 1744 Suburban Ave, Saint Paul

1744 Suburban Ave, Saint Paul St. Paul Highland Park: 2080 Ford Pkwy, Saint Paul

2080 Ford Pkwy, Saint Paul St. Paul Midway: 1300 University Ave W, Saint Paul

1300 University Ave W, Saint Paul Minneapolis Northeast: 1650 New Brighton Blvd, Minneapolis

1650 New Brighton Blvd, Minneapolis Minneapolis Nicollet Mall: 900 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

900 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis Minneapolis Lake Street: 2500 E Lake St, Minneapolis

2500 E Lake St, Minneapolis Minneapolis Dinkytown: 1329 5th St SE, Minneapolis

1329 5th St SE, Minneapolis Minneapolis Uptown: 1300 W Lake St, Minneapolis

1300 W Lake St, Minneapolis Oakdale: 7900 32nd St N, Oakdale

7900 32nd St N, Oakdale Roseville: 1515 County Road B W, Roseville

1515 County Road B W, Roseville Brooklyn Park: 7535 W Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park

7535 W Broadway Ave, Brooklyn Park Knollwood: 8900 Highway 7, St.Louis Park

8900 Highway 7, St.Louis Park St. Louis Park: 3601 Highway 100 S, St Louis Park

3601 Highway 100 S, St Louis Park Crystal: 5537 W Broadway Ave, Crystal

5537 W Broadway Ave, Crystal Eden Prairie: 8225 Flying Cloud Dr, Eden Prairie

8225 Flying Cloud Dr, Eden Prairie Shoreview: 3800 Lexington Ave N, Shoreview

3800 Lexington Ave N, Shoreview Fridley: 755 53rd Ave NE, Fridley

755 53rd Ave NE, Fridley Richfield: 6445 Richfield Pkwy, Richfield

6445 Richfield Pkwy, Richfield Burnsville: 810 County Road 42 W, Burnsville

810 County Road 42 W, Burnsville Bloomington: 2555 W 79th St, Bloomington

2555 W 79th St, Bloomington Apple Valley: 15150 Cedar Ave, Apple Valley

15150 Cedar Ave, Apple Valley Apple Valley South: 15560 Pilot Knob Rd, Apple Valley

