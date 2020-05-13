Target is selling an entire line of summer-inspired succulents, and they're all $5

Target Target’s new fruity succulents cost $US5 a pop.

Target has a new line of summery succulents as part of its Sun Squad collection,

The miniature succulents come in four pots: strawberry, pineapple, shark, and scuba-diving panda.

Each faux plant retails for $US5 and is available on Target’s website.

Summer will be here before we know it and there’s no better way to get ready for the season than to start thinking about seasonal decor.

As a part of its Sun Squad collection, Target has released a line of adorable, summer-themed faux succulents that are $US5 a pop. The summer-inspired faux succulents are all under 4 inches tall and are currently available on Target’s website.

Here are the four available designs.

This pineapple succulent is a sweet piece of decor.

Target The pineapple succulent can be displayed in your home year-round.

Bring in the essence of the tropics no matter where you live with Target’s pineapple succulent.

Its bright yellow colour and faux-succulent crown will be a playful addition to any table, shelf, or desk.

The strawberry succulent looks good enough to eat.

Target The succulent is perfect for spring or summer.

Ideal for spring or summer, the strawberry succulent will add a pop of colour to any space. The faux succulent acts as the berry’s leafy top, making it adorably realistic.

This fun shark succulent has just the right amount of kitsch.

Target The shark planter is perfect for animal fans.

Whether you’re looking for decor for a “Shark Week” viewing party or you’re a fan of sea creatures, let Target’s shark succulent take a bite out of your decorating to-do list.

With a bright-green faux succulent in its wide jaws, this shark planter will catch anyone’s eye.

This item is currently out of stock.

Have a panda pool party with this panda succulent.

Target The panda has its scuba-diving gear on.

Complete with a decorative green succulent, adorable polka-dotted swim trunks, and turquoise snorkelling gear, Target’s panda succulent is ready for summer.

