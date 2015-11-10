Target US is being accused of trivializing mental illness by stocking an OCD ('Obsessive Christmas Disorder') holiday sweater

Target in America has been accused of trivializing mental illness by stocking a holiday sweater that reads: “OCD Obsessive Christmas Disorder.”

We first spotted this story on Adweek, which points out that Target isn’t the only retailer selling goods with the slogan this season.

However, given the size of Target, it appears to be the company that has drawn the most ire by stocking the item.

(Target in Australia is unrelated to its US namesake.)

Twitter users have been complaining about the sweater and have asked Target to de-list the product.

Can’t wait for the rest of @Target disease themed fashion line. Next up: PTSD (People That Shop Disorder) pic.twitter.com/kf0ZBxnnOm

— Allison Raskin (@AllisonRaskin) November 9, 2015

yo @Target this is bad, put it away in a deep deep black hole pic.twitter.com/ULiuZuNSLv

— erina (@erinamcsweeney) November 10, 2015

Let @Target Know That We Will Be Boycotting Their Store Until They Remove This Item • @BipolarUs • #ThisWillNotStand pic.twitter.com/3Jc4fS3uxx

— @BipolarPlus (@BipolarPlus () November 7, 2015

Boo, @Target. You’ll end up on the naughty list if you keep making light of illnesses like #OCD. pic.twitter.com/QERuaFK4OJ

— Dani Poole (@DPoolePR) November 8, 2015

@Target OCD? Very ignorant sweatshirts.1. Open on Thanksgiving. 2. Makes fun of mental illness. = Not a dollar of my money this season.

— jali cook (@jali_cook) November 10, 2015

can we please have target remove this shirt? this could be really offensive to people who actually have OCD. pic.twitter.com/A1j8Q4czoG

— alli (@grandesgarden) November 10, 2015

Target has been responding on Twitter to some of the criticism, telling users it is sharing their comments with its merchandise team and adding that it is never the company’s intention to offend.

@dat_maya_tho02 We never intend to offend our guests with the items we sell. We’ve shared your comments with our Merchandise team. Thanks.

— AskTarget (@AskTarget) November 10, 2015

@LoganMaren_ We never want to offend you with the items we carry. We’ve shared your thoughts with our Merchandise team to review. Thanks!

— AskTarget (@AskTarget) November 10, 2015

@erinamcsweeney We never want to offend you with the items we carry. We’ve shared your thoughts with our Merchandise team to review. Thanks!

— AskTarget (@AskTarget) November 10, 2015

Business Insider has contacted Target for further comment and to ask whether the merchandise team has decided whether to continue stocking the item.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.