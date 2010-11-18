Target Shares Jumping After Company Says Q4 Will Be Its Best Quarter In Years

Well, Target expects the shoppers to show up this quarter.



This morning it beat expectations, and raised its outlook, and said Q4 will be its best quarter in three years.

But then, this is not THAT surprising in the sense that Q4 will be the best quarter in any years, and this has been a pretty weak three years now.

But the market likes the news:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.