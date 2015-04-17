Target removes stubby holder, hoodie and beanie 'inappropriately' using Anzac name from shelves

The Camp Gallipoli clothing on sale in Target this week. Source: Twitter.

Target has stopped selling a stubby holder containing the word Anzac amid growing concerns about the commercialisation of centenary of the Gallipoli landing.

Unlike Woolworths, which was ordered by veterans affairs minister Michael Ronaldson to take down its “Fresh In Our Memories” website within hours of its launch on Monday because it did not have permission to use the word Anzac, which is protected by Commonwealth legislation.

Target also pulled a beanie and “hoodie”, which are part of the Camp Gallipoli range. The minister deemed the three products “inappropriate”.

The ‘Anzac’ beer holder removed from Target stores after being deemed inappropriate by the veterans affairs minister.

The company has permission to use the word Anzac and is producing a range of around 30 products, including clothing, commemorative pins and swags priced at $275 or $375 a double. The Camp Gallipoli Foundation is also holding government-endorsed Gallipoli-inspired outdoor sleepouts in Australia’s capital cities on Anzac eve, which the company says are “a special night of remembrance, entertainment, mateship and the birth of the ANZAC spirit”, featuring sports stars, musicians and Russell Crowe’s movie The Water Diviner. Most tickets are sold out, with some $50 entry only tickets remaining.

Camp Gallipoli CEO Chris Fox told Mumbrella that the minister said the three items were “pushing it a bit and were not appropriate”.

Fox said Target removed them from sale straight away.

The Camp Gallipoli boss told Mumbrella that the markups on the products were minimal to avoid accusations of commercialisation, with the profits going to Legacy and RSL.

