Target Labels Plus-Sized Dress 'Manatee Grey' While Calling Smaller Sizes 'Heather Grey'

Target shopper Susan Clemens noticed a discrepancy while shopping on the retailer’s website.



A kimono maxi dress was listed as “dark heather grey” for smaller sizes. But when Clemens went to select a plus-sized dress, she noticed the colour description changed to “manatee grey.”

She posted about the incident on Twitter:

Target told Jeff Berkovici at Forbes that the missy and plus-sized versions of the dress were assigned to different merchants, which explains the discrepancy in the colour name.

“Manatee grey” is a common colour name used in a range of products on the website, the spokesman said.

The retailer took the item off the site until the colour could be changed.

