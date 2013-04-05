Target Labels Plus-Sized Dress 'Manatee Grey' While Calling Smaller Sizes 'Heather Grey'

Ashley Lutz

Target shopper Susan Clemens noticed a discrepancy while shopping on the retailer’s website. 

A kimono maxi dress was listed as “dark heather grey” for smaller sizes. But when Clemens went to select a plus-sized dress, she noticed the colour description changed to “manatee grey.”

She posted about the incident on Twitter

Target told Jeff Berkovici at Forbes that the missy and plus-sized versions of the dress were assigned to different merchants, which explains the discrepancy in the colour name. 

“Manatee grey” is a common colour name used in a range of products on the website, the spokesman said. 

The retailer took the item off the site until the colour could be changed. 

 

