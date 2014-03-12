Target Disastrously Photoshops Teen Swimsuit Model

A Target swimsuit model is the unfortunate victim of bad Photoshop.

The model, featured on Target’s website, looks fine until you zoom in a bit.

“Really, really poor job at cutting into the waist and arm, as well as a hamfisted attempt at cropping out an artificial thigh gap on the model,” writes The Ethical Adman.

Since the Photoshop Disasters blog posted the photo, Target has cropped the page so only the top half of the model can be seen.

NOW WATCH: How They Make Lingerie Models Look So Good



