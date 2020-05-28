Target is selling outdoor waterbeds with built-in sprinklers, and they're perfect for people who don't have a pool

Target Target’s outdoor waterbed retails for $US30.

Target is selling a rainbow-coloured waterbed with built-in sprinklers that’s perfect for people who don’t have a pool.

The product retails for $US30, and can be purchased both online and in stores.

While the product is advertised as a splash mat and slide for kids, adults on TikTok say the item is also ideal for sunbathing and cooling off in the summer.

Target also offers an array of giant sprinklers and waterslides that can be used with or without a pool.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This year, going to public beaches and pools might not be possible for everybody, but you can still beat the summer heat without leaving your home.

Target is selling an outdoor waterbed with built-in sprinklers. The rainbow-coloured pad retails for $US30, and can be purchased both online and in stores that have stock available at the time of writing.

From there, you’ll simply need to set up the mat on a flat surface, connect it to a hose, and enjoy.

Target Both children and adults would enjoy lounging on this water mat.

On Target’s website, the product is advertised as a splash mat and slide that can “keep your child entertained for hours,” as it “offers a cool surface for playing.”

Adults, however, are likely to enjoy the waterbed just as much as children – especially if they don’t have a pool to lounge in. On TikTok, for example, people have shared videos of themselves using the product as a place to sunbathe and cool off on warm days.

Though this outdoor water bed is seemingly popular – social-media commenters say it’s been sold out and restocked after being featured in TikTok videos – Target does offer other water toys that can be used without a pool. For example, the retailer currently sells a $US50 inflatable unicorn that doubles as a sprinkler.

There’s also a $US100 rainbow-shaped sprinkler tunnel, $US25 racing waterslides, and more.

Target Target also offers water slides and inflatable sprinklers, like this unicorn.

You can see more of Target’s outdoor water toys on the retailer’s website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.