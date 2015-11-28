Target online sales broke a record on Thanksgiving --  here are the top 3 items sold

Target had its biggest online shopping day ever on Thanksgiving.

“Demand outpaced 2014’s record Thanksgiving performance, making it Target’s biggest day for online sales yet,” the retailer said in a release.

The record-breaking sales online were driven by three items: the Apple iPad, Apple Watch, and Wii U gaming console, the company said.

Target sold nearly all of its Black Friday doorbusters online beginning Thanksgiving morning. Because of the promotion, the brand saw a 35% increase in customers picking up items in stores.

Thanksgiving shopping was a “bust” this year, analysts at SunTrust said based on visits to shopping malls. This could indicate that more consumers are shopping online instead.

“We note that traffic seemed below last year both on- and off-mall,” the analysts write. “Members of our team who went to the malls first had no problem finding parking or navigating stores. Crowds were tame and, with some exceptions there seemed to be more browsing than buying and less items purchased.”

